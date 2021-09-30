Press Release

Hon’ble Foreign Minister participated in the prayer and a thousand butter lamps ceremony organized by His Majesty’s Secretariat in honour of late Dr. Diana Natalicio, former President Emerita, of the University of Texas, El Paso. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as former Permanent Representatives of Bhutan to the UN in New York and alumni of the University.

Dr. Natalicio was an inspirational leader and will be fondly remembered for her personal contributions to deepening the special relationship between Bhutan and UTEP. Thanks to Dr. Natalicio, many Bhutanese were able to access and afford higher education. The people of Bhutan join the UTEP community in mourning her loss and send our prayers to her family and friends.