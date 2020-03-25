Message for All Bhutanese Residing in India

The Government of India has declared a nation-wide lockdown in India from 24 March to 14 April 2020 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. While all government offices, educational institutions, and commercial establishments will remain closed and all transport services would be suspended, the following services would continue to be available:

Public utilities including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, disaster management, electricity, water, sanitation, post offices. Law and order, fire and emergency services. Hospitals and all related medical establishments. Shops including ration shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs. Telecommunication and Internet services. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce. Transportation for essential goods.

In view of the measures put in place by the Government of India, the Royal Government of Bhutan would like to advise all Bhutanese residing in India of the following:

To fully comply with all advisories/regulations/restrictions put in place by the authorities of the Government of India. Infringement of government orders may result in severe penalties. To stay indoors and restrict travels. Given the current situation, it is not advisable for Bhutanese to make plans to travel back to Bhutan until the situation is cleared. To follow preventive measures prescribed by health authorities. To stay abreast of developments by regularly checking official social media channels, reliable media outlets, and official communications including from the Royal Government of Bhutan. To maintain contact details of relevant officials of respective educational institutions and employers. To stay calm and refrain from panicking. To stay connected with other Bhutanese through telecommunication services and where possible to look out for each other. In the event of problems and emergencies, contact the nearest Bhutanese Embassy/Consulate: Royal Bhutanese Embassy, New Delhi: Ms. Ugen Chozom, Deputy Chief of Mission (Overall Coordinator), Phone no: +917291003328, email: uchozom@mfa.gov.bt Mr. Phuntsho Dukpa, Minister Counsellor/Head of Chancery,

Phone No. 7290010681, email: phuntshodukpa@mfa.gov.bt

Mr. Sangay Thinley, Second Secretary (Bhutanese living/working in India), Phone no: +91 9711499996, email: sthinley@mfa.gov.bt

Mr. Tashi Dawa, Health Attache(Health Related), Phone No. 7303555699,email: tdawa@mfa.gov.bt Mr. Dolay Tshering, Education Attache (Bhutanese Students in India), Phone No. 9953331443, email: dolaytshering@mfa.gov.bt

Royal Bhutanese Consulate, Kolkata: Ms. Sonam Pelzom, Consul, Phone No: 0091-9836106510, email address: spelzom@mfa.gov.bt Mr. Pema Tobgay, Consul, Phone number: 00919073791733, email address: ptobgay@mfa.gov.bt

Royal Bhutanese Consulate, Guwahati Mr. Sherub Phuntsho, Consul, Phone no: +918399988801, email: sherubphuntsho@mfa.gov.bt

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan (contact details of officials of the Ministry is available at https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?page_id=7591

The Royal Government of Bhutan remains deeply concerned about the health, safety and wellbeing of all Bhutanese, including those currently outside the country, and will do its utmost to assist every Bhutanese.